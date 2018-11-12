Lukashenko: Belarus has no closed themes in cooperation with Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will visit Belarus in a week. This was discussed at a meeting of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko with the Azerbaijani Ambassador Latif Gandilov on Monday.
Alexander Lukashenko noted that since the beginning of the year the Belarusian-Azerbaijani trade has increased more than three times compared with the same period last year, BeLTA reported.
“This is a very good increase. There is hardly such growth in trade with other states,” he noted. “At the same time, the potential for interaction between the two countries is much higher.”
“You should know that we are your friends and are always ready to meet you halfway. Our agreements with Ilham Aliyev will be fulfilled. Belarus has no closed themes in cooperation with Azerbaijan,” the Belarusian President added.
During the meeting, the sides are expected to sign ten new deals on cooperation in politics, economics and the humanitarian field.