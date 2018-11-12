Bulgaria will not join the UN Global Migration Pact

Bulgaria on Monday joined the growing ranks of European Union nations opposed to a United Nations pact that aims to regulate the treatment of migrants worldwide, Reuters reported.
“The position of the Bulgarian government will be not to join the United Nations’ global pact on migration,” the deputy leader of the main ruling centre-right GERB party, Tsvetan Tsvetanov, said after a meeting of coalition chiefs.
GERB’s anti-migrant junior coalition partner, the United Patriots, is strongly opposed to the U.N. pact, which it says endangers national interests.
The Bulgarian parliament will debate the pact on Wednesday.