News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 13
USD
488.57
EUR
549.84
RUB
7.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.57
EUR
549.84
RUB
7.22
Show news feed
Bulgaria will not join the UN Global Migration Pact
Bulgaria will not join the UN Global Migration Pact
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Bulgaria on Monday joined the growing ranks of European Union nations opposed to a United Nations pact that aims to regulate the treatment of migrants worldwide, Reuters reported.

“The position of the Bulgarian government will be not to join the United Nations’ global pact on migration,” the deputy leader of the main ruling centre-right GERB party, Tsvetan Tsvetanov, said after a meeting of coalition chiefs.

GERB’s anti-migrant junior coalition partner, the United Patriots, is strongly opposed to the U.N. pact, which it says endangers national interests.

The Bulgarian parliament will debate the pact on Wednesday.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
UN Chief: When nations work together, hope prevails
“A weakening of the democratic spirit of compromise and an indifference…
 UN Refugee Agency says examine new Trump policy curbing asylum
The policy is being reviewed by legal colleagues...
 Freedom of peaceful assembly and of association: UN rights expert visits Armenia
“Armenia is going through a peaceful democratic transition...
 UN Special Rapporteur to visit Armenia
This visit will provide me with an opportunity to examine issues concerning freedoms of peaceful assembly and association in Armenia...
 Iran urges UN to respond to US actions
The United Nations and its member-states, in accordance with the charter of the United Nations and the international law
 Austria to withdraw from UN migration treaty
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news