News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 14
USD
487.96
EUR
549.93
RUB
7.21
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.96
EUR
549.93
RUB
7.21
Show news feed
Czech Republic to stay out of UN pact on migration
Czech Republic to stay out of UN pact on migration
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Czech government has decided the country will stay out of a United Nations pact promoting an international approach to safe and orderly migration, AP reported.

Wednesday’s decision comes after Prime Minister Andrej Babis vehemently opposed the document, saying it poses a threat for his country’s security and sovereignty.

Babis has argued the U.N. pact that is the subject of an adoption meeting set for Dec. 11-12 in Marrakech, Morocco, is dangerous even though it’s nonbinding because “it, in fact, defines migration as a basic human right.”

Babis noted that the United States, Austria and Hungary also reject it.

The Czech Republic previously refused a European Union plan to assign member states a required number of asylum-seekers to accept.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Bulgaria will not join the UN Global Migration Pact
The Bulgarian parliament will debate the pact on Wednesday...
 UN Chief: When nations work together, hope prevails
“A weakening of the democratic spirit of compromise and an indifference…
 UN Refugee Agency says examine new Trump policy curbing asylum
The policy is being reviewed by legal colleagues...
 Freedom of peaceful assembly and of association: UN rights expert visits Armenia
“Armenia is going through a peaceful democratic transition...
 UN Special Rapporteur to visit Armenia
This visit will provide me with an opportunity to examine issues concerning freedoms of peaceful assembly and association in Armenia...
 Iran urges UN to respond to US actions
The United Nations and its member-states, in accordance with the charter of the United Nations and the international law
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news