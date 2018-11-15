Armenia revenue committee prevents attempts to smuggle opium, marijuana into country

Officers from the State Revenue Committee (SRC) and the Police of Armenia have searched two Armenian citizens who had arrived from Iran, at the customs zone of the Agarak border checkpoint. As a result, one of them removed 52 grams of opium out of his body.

The SRC has opened a criminal case into this incident, and a preliminary investigation is underway.

Separately, 37 grams of packed marijuana was discovered inside a shampoo container in a parcel post that was sent to Armenia from the US, and in the name of an Armenian citizen.

The SRC has opened a criminal case into this incident too.

And as a result of the intelligence work to find the actual addressee of this parcel post, an Armenian citizen was detained in capital city Yerevan.

The SRC is conducting a preliminary investigation.