News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 15
USD
487.96
EUR
549.93
RUB
7.21
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.96
EUR
549.93
RUB
7.21
Show news feed
Armenia acting PM: We need to hold elections that meet highest international standards
Armenia acting PM: We need to hold elections that meet highest international standards
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


We have fully entered the pre-election phase; the deadline for submitting applications for running in the snap [parliamentary] elections is over.

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated the aforementioned before starting Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Government of Armenia. He added that the government was bearing the political accountability for the holding of this election—which will be conducted on December 9.

“We have set a task to hold the best quality and best elections in the history of the third Republic [of Armenia],” he said. “We need to hold elections that meet the highest international standards.”

In Pashinyan’s words, the dragging of the public education sector into electoral processes shall be ruled out, and the use of administrative levers to “guide” the voters shall be uprooted in Armenia.

As for vote buying, the acting PM said the law enforcement agencies need to carry out “prophylactic” works as well in this regard, and so that it will not become necessary to bring people to account.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
11 political forces are running in Armenia early elections
Two blocs and nine parties have submitted the lists...
 Nikol Pashinyan thanks Armenia's Parliament and Speaker for the work done
Orinats Yerkir party submits list of candidates for early election
The political parties had to submit the lists of candidates by 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 14...
 ARF Dashnaktsutyun submits list of candidates for early election
The list contains 152 names...
 Republican Party of Armenia submits list of candidates for early election
The political parties have to submit the lists of candidates by 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 14...
 "We" bloc submits list of candidates for early election
The political parties have to submit the lists of candidates by 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 14...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news