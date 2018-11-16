News
Mnatsakanyan: I really appreciate our relationship, mutual understanding
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- I really appreciate our relationship, mutual understanding and quick accessibility, as well as the experience and knowledge of the Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov, Armenia's acting Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told TASS.

Mnatsakanyan said that the two countries are successfully cooperating within the framework of both the EEU and the CSTO, as well as other multilateral arenas. “You know very well how busy and dynamic the bilateral Armenian-Russian relations agenda is, which includes the economic, energy, transportation, military-technical, as well as scientific, cultural and educational branches. Cooperation formats exist that enable to specify new directions for deepening our partnership relations,” he said.

Speaking about his relations with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov, Mnatsakanyan spoke highly about his Russian counterpart’s experience. “The relations that are established between us are in conformity with the strategic nature of the relations of our two countries,” Mnatsakanyan said, expressing certainty that he will soon have new opportunities for official contacts with Lavrov.
