Ex-official: There is great temptation to put pressure on Armenia authorities to resolve Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN. – Artak Zakaryan, the former Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia, considers it likely that pressure would be put on the new authorities, and in connection with the attempts to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.
At a press conference on Monday, Zakaryan recalled US National Security Adviser John Bolton’s recent statements with respect to their expectations from the new Armenian authorities’ standing in terms of settling the aforesaid conflict.
“The temptation to achieve a resolution to the key issue by way of pressure is great for some forces,” he noted, in particular.
He added that the South Caucasus will soon become strategic arena for Iran-related events.
“You have to be ready for that, and not to permit attempts of influence,” the ex-deputy defense minister stressed.
In this context, he deemed it indispensable to abandon the artificial political situation, and make a clear assessment and a clear-headed choice.