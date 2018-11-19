NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 19.11.2018

Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he will demand explanations from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for discussing the present-day situation at the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) with the ambassador of Azerbaijan, a non-member country of this organization.
The acting PM of Armenia said he will demand explanations also from Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev for making a statement contrary to the overall arrangements, especially for the fact that, after the closed meeting of the CSTO summit, Nazarbayev had stated that the Belarusian representative would be appointed as the new CSTO Secretary General. Acting PM said the topic was discussed during a phone conversation with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
In response to Pashinyan, Belarus Foreign Ministry issued a tough statement, saying Pshinyan “thinks he is an international prosecutor authorized to punish or pardon”. According to the statement, Pashinyan has not yet realized that the rules of the so-called “street democracy” are not acceptable in big politics.
President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan is on a visit to the United States. He held several meetings, including the one with the representatives of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, philanthropists and representatives of the Armenian Relief Society.
Bako Sahakyan met with the representatives of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church of North America in Los Angeles. The meeting addressed issues covering the domestic and foreign policy of Artsakh, its social and economic development, the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict settlement and the Homeland-Diaspora ties.
On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Armenia’s national currency, the dram, the third generation banknotes will be gradually put into circulation in the country, as of Thursday.
The currently used banknotes will come out of circulation through natural wear and tear.
A group of fellow villagers and relatives of Armenian citizen Karen Ghazaryan, who is in captivity by Azerbaijan, carried out several protest actions in support of Ghazaryan.
On Saturday and Sunday they blocked the road leading to Bagratashen checkpoint at the border with Georgia and demanded that Ghazaryan be returned from captivity in Azerbaijan.
On Monday morning several dozen university students from Berdavan village and neighboring villages in Tavush Province marched from Yerevan State University to the government building calling to focus considerably on Ghazaryan’s matter.