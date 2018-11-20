Nikol Pashinyan: LGBT themes are being speculated in certain circles

The LGBT themes are being speculated in certain circles and at the same time some LGBT activists are trying to fight this phenomenon, acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated this during a press conference on Thursday.
"At the same time they do not answer a specific question. When a citizen of the Republic of Armenia announces that he or she is a representative of a sexual minority, what should we do? Was not there LGBT community in Armenia before May?" Pashinyan noted.
The acting Prime Minister also noted that in the 2000s, when the power of the Republican Party of Armenia was flourishing, a list of ministers and high-ranking officials who had non-traditional sexual orientation was published in the country. “At that time, these same people, for some reason, did not organize demonstrations and did not finance underground protests. We will not allow anyone to distort the truth, ”concluded Nikol Pashinyan.