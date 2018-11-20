Armenia’s Pashinyan to Belarus: We will get the answer to this question

YEREVAN. – We are not setting a task of a change in the CSTO charter. We are asking: What does it mean the fact that you are selling weapons to a country that threatens to seize our capital city? And we will get the answer to that question.

The acting Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, stated the aforementioned at his press conference on Tuesday. He said this commenting on his recent “battle of words” with Belarus.

“It’s written in the CSTO charter that they are politico-military allies,” he said, in particular. “We are not setting a task of a change in the charter; we are setting a task of a change in practice. We are saying it’s strange, at the least, that they [Belarus] tell the closed conversation to the adversary [Azerbaijan] of the country [Armenia] that is a party of the alliance [the CSTO], [and] which [Azerbaijan] announces that it will capture the capital city of Armenia. Are you selling the weapon [to them] so that they capture our capital city?”

The acting PM stressed that today Armenia was being represented by a man who has no businesses and thinks solely about Armenia.

And when asked about the Russian president’s position on the present-day situation at the CSTO, Pashinyan said: “I consider the Russian Federation’s position to be very constructive.”

On November 2, Armenia’s representative Yuri Khachaturov was dismissed from the office of CSTO Secretary General.

And after the CSTO leaders’ meeting in Astana on November 8, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko met with the Azerbaijani ambassador to his country, and told him about what was discussed during this closed meeting.

Subsequently, Armenia’s acting PM Nikol Pashinyan stated that Lukashenko should give explanations for this.

And in response, the Belarusian MFA stated that Pashinyan had probably put himself in the position of an international prosecutor.