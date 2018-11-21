News
Wednesday
November 21
News
Karabakh President in US, discusses resolution of conflict with Azerbaijan
Karabakh President in US, discusses resolution of conflict with Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, Tuesday visited the Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of North America of the Holy See of the Great House of Cilicia, and met there with the Prelate, Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, as well as members of the central executive and religious councils and representatives of the local Armenian community.

They discussed the domestic and foreign policy of Artsakh, its social and economic development, the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict settlement, and Homeland-Diaspora ties, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

President Sahakyan expressed gratitude to the Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church of North America for its stressed attention paid to Artsakh, and acknowledged its part in the enhancing of Motherland-Diaspora ties, resolving of pan-Armenian matters, and preservation of the Armenian national identity.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
