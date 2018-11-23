Armenia’s Pashinyan: I don’t consider that rages have flared up with Belarus

YEREVAN. – I don’t consider that the rages with Belarus have flared up that they should calm down now.

The acting Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Friday told the abovementioned to reporters. He noted this commenting on the recent “battle of words” between Yerevan and Minsk over the matter of appointing the next Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

“What I have said [in this regard] is in force,” Pashinyan added, “and it will be in force hereon [too].”

On November 2, Armenia’s representative Yuri Khachaturov was dismissed from the office of CSTO Secretary General.

And after the CSTO leaders’ meeting in Astana on November 8, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko met with the ambassador of Azerbaijan—which is not a member in the CSTO, and told him about what was discussed during this closed meeting.

Subsequently, Armenia’s acting PM Nikol Pashinyan stated that Lukashenko should give explanations for this.

But in response, the Belarusian MFA stated that Pashinyan had probably put himself in the position of an international prosecutor.