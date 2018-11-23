News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 23
USD
484.47
EUR
551.23
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.47
EUR
551.23
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
Armenia’s Pashinyan: I don’t consider that rages have flared up with Belarus
Armenia’s Pashinyan: I don’t consider that rages have flared up with Belarus
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – I don’t consider that the rages with Belarus have flared up that they should calm down now.

The acting Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Friday told the abovementioned to reporters. He noted this commenting on the recent “battle of words” between Yerevan and Minsk over the matter of appointing the next Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).   

“What I have said [in this regard] is in force,” Pashinyan added, “and it will be in force hereon [too].”

On November 2, Armenia’s representative Yuri Khachaturov was dismissed from the office of CSTO Secretary General.

And after the CSTO leaders’ meeting in Astana on November 8, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko met with the ambassador of Azerbaijan—which is not a member in the CSTO, and told him about what was discussed during this closed meeting.

Subsequently, Armenia’s acting PM Nikol Pashinyan stated that Lukashenko should give explanations for this.

But in response, the Belarusian MFA stated that Pashinyan had probably put himself in the position of an international prosecutor.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia appoints new representative to CSTO
The President has signed the executive order…
 Armenia’s Pashinyan to Belarus: We will get the answer to this question
We are asking: What does it mean that you are selling weapons to a country that threatens to seize our capital city?...
 Armenia's acting PM wants to clarify commitments within CSTO
The issue of the Secretary General is not a number one problem...
 Pashinyan: Belarus arms sales to Azerbaijan contradict spirit of CSTO
“Our position is clear. We condemn these deals...
 Newspaper: Crisis at CSTO gets worse
They might try to buy time until 2020: the end of the term allocated to Armenia for heading this organization…
 Former minister: Armenia must keep position of CSTO secretary until the end of its term
In terms of the general secretary there was a huge hastiness expressed…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news