Karabakh President to prosecutors: Your work is demanded for the state and people

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Monday issued a congratulatory message to the officers and veterans of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, on the Day of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.
“Responsibility and professionalism, principle stance, and commitment to your work and the Homeland are an indispensable part of your daily challenging service, ensuring effective realization of your responsibilities in protecting state and public interests, complying with the rule of law, in your irrevocable struggle against crime,” the message reads, in particular, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. “Your consistent and impartial work is much demanded for the state and people, being among the guarantees of ensuring the natural course of life in the country. Your activity is in the spotlight of the authorities, and necessary measures will be undertaken further on to improve the working and living conditions of the structure’s staff.”