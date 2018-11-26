Sasna Tsrer: Transitional parliament will be elected on December 9

YEREVAN. – A transitional parliament will be elected on December 9, and Sasna Tsrer presented such a program, number one of Sasna Tsrer proportional list Varuzhan Avetisyan said.

He said the National Assembly has to complete its mission during two years, and new election will take place.

According to him, it is assumed that a new Constitution should be adopted, after which political forces formed in the new times and having the right to be called parties will be able to fully participate in the parliamentary elections.

Armenia will hold early parliamentary elections on December 9.