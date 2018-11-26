News
RPA: Incumbent authorities did not keep their promises (PHOTO)
RPA: Incumbent authorities did not keep their promises (PHOTO)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) has reviewed its past and is ready to make its contribution to building stable future of our country, deputy chairman of RPA Armen Ashotyan said when presenting his party’s campaign priorities.

He is hopeful that the voters will be guided not by emotions but rather by the desire to find ideology and a team of experienced people. Ashotyan noted that RPA hopes to create the first precedent in Armenia when the former ruling party is not disappearing from politics and continues to work for the benefit of the country.

 “We have history, knowledge and experience. We know and we do accept our mistakes and we are ready to serve our homeland", he said.

Speaking about the motto “If you are concerned, choose Republican”, Ashotyan the country faces a number of challenges that will inevitably lead to the consequences due to “unprofessional and amateur approach of the incumbent authorities and not serious attitude towards Armenia”.

Meanwhile, Arpine Hovhannisyan who is number two in the RPA proportional list, said many promises voiced by the authorities did not become a reality.  This applies, in particular, to road surveillance cameras, “red lines” of paid parking, as well as a funded pension system.

“Promises continue, but no one is talking about the ways of their implementation. And I really want the new government to work as long as it is envisaged by the Constitution. This will be a guarantee of security and stability in Armenia and the region as a whole,” Hovhannisyan added.
