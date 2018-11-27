News
Armenia acting PM-led My Step alliance MP candidates are in Lori Province
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The My Step alliance’s MP candidates, led by acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, on Tuesday are meeting with voters in Spitak town of Lori Province, within the framework of campaigning for the upcoming snap parliamentary election in Armenia.

At 12:30pm, the My Step campaign team is scheduled to be in Vanadzor, the third largest city of Armenia, at 2:30pm—in Stepanavan town, at 3:45pm—in Tashir town, and at 6pm—in Alaverdi town.

Pashinyan has taken a leave until December 5, to take part in the election campaign of this alliance.

Nikol Pashinyan, acting First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, and National Assembly “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction Head Lena Nazaryan are the top three on the electoral list of My Step alliance.

Campaign season for the upcoming snap National Assembly (NA) election has gotten underway Monday in Armenia.

The campaign season will conclude on December 7, whereas December 8 is election silence day, and December 9—election day

Eleven political forces—two alliances and nine parties—are running for parliament.

As a result of this election, the NA seats will be distributed proportionally among the political forces that have passed the respective minimum thresholds: 5% for parties, and 7% for alliances.
