Armenia to have new plants with several thousand jobs, acting PM says

An Armenian investor plans to build a machinery plant, which assumes several hundred jobs.

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who heads the electoral list of My Step alliance, on Tuesday stated the abovementioned at his town hall meeting with the residents of Vanadzor—the third largest city of Armenia, within the framework of campaigning for the upcoming snap parliamentary election in the country.

In his words, another investment program in Armenia will set up manufacturing of solar panels.

“It will be a plant with 600 jobs,” Pashinyan added. “Some of these [and other investment] projects will become reality by 100 percent; we will work on the others so that they will become reality by 100 percent.”

The acting PM stressed that this trend shall transform the makeup of Armenia’s economy.

“Those investments will have a chain reaction,” Nikol Pashinyan concluded.