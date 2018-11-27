News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 27
USD
484.69
EUR
551.29
RUB
7.29
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.69
EUR
551.29
RUB
7.29
Show news feed
Armenia to have new plants with several thousand jobs, acting PM says
Armenia to have new plants with several thousand jobs, acting PM says
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

An Armenian investor plans to build a machinery plant, which assumes several hundred jobs.

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who heads the electoral list of My Step alliance, on Tuesday stated the abovementioned at his town hall meeting with the residents of Vanadzor—the third largest city of Armenia, within the framework of campaigning for the upcoming snap parliamentary election in the country.

In his words, another investment program in Armenia will set up manufacturing of solar panels.

“It will be a plant with 600 jobs,” Pashinyan added. “Some of these [and other investment] projects will become reality by 100 percent; we will work on the others so that they will become reality by 100 percent.”

The acting PM stressed that this trend shall transform the makeup of Armenia’s economy.

“Those investments will have a chain reaction,” Nikol Pashinyan concluded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Sasna Tsrer party: We will give Karabakh to no one
The new Armenian parliament needs to have political forces that can guide the authorities toward the right direction in foreign policy…
 Armenia acting PM-led My Step alliance MP candidates are in Lori Province
Pashinyan has taken a leave until December 5, to take part in the election campaign of this bloc…
 We will have your voice in the National Assembly: National Progress Party's pre-election promo
We will ensure the connection between the citizens and the National Assembly...
 Armenia should become a powerful country: Prosperous Armenia's pre-election promo
Armenia should flourish...
 Aram Sargsyan: Civil Contract party begins election campaign ahead of time
However, I believe that this is a premature campaign...
 Nikol Pashinyan sends colleagues on vacation
The head of the Prime Minister’s Office, Eduard Aghajanyan will also be on unpaid vacation...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news