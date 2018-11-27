Sasna Tsrer party: We will give Karabakh to no one

We support Nikol Pashinyan, but we will not give Karabakh to anyone.

Political scientist Stepan Grigoryan, who has been nominated an MP candidate by the Sasna Tsrer party, on Tuesday stated the above-said in Ararat Province, within the framework of campaigning for the upcoming snap parliamentary election in Armenia.

In his words, the new Armenian legislature needs to have political forces that can guide the authorities toward the right direction in foreign policy.

“We support [Acting PM] Nikol Pashinyan, but we will not give ground from our principles in the Karabakh [(Artsakh)] issue,” Grigoryan stressed. “We will not give Karabakh to anyone.”

He added that the present-day situation in Nakhichevan was changing, considering level of militarization there in recent times.

“[But] despite the growing threat and the militarization of Nakhichevan, in case of smart diplomacy, a pacific resolution to the problem can be achieved without resorting to military force,” Stepan Grigoryan assured.