News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 27
USD
485.08
EUR
548.72
RUB
7.27
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.08
EUR
548.72
RUB
7.27
Show news feed
“We” Alliance proposes building up Armenia army with additional contract servicemen
“We” Alliance proposes building up Armenia army with additional contract servicemen
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


“We” (Menk) Alliance proposes building up the Armenian army with another 20,000 contract servicemen.

Meeting with voters in Tsaghkahovit village of Armenia’s Aragatsotn Province, Republic Party leader, MP and ex-PM Aram Sargsyan, an MP candidate from the aforesaid alliance, on Tuesday stated that if they win seats in the forthcoming snap parliamentary election, they will see to it that this proposal is brought to fruition.

“Twenty-thousand contract military servicemen are quite sufficient to draw the conscript military servicemen back from the most active points on our borders,” he said. “The conscripts should not stand at the border line. (…) the [conscript] soldier should be standing behind; he should learn the military affairs so as to work during the war.”

In the MP candidate’s words, as a result of this change, the people’s employment issue will also be resolved.

The electoral list of “We” alliance—which comprises the Republic and the Free Democrats Parties—is headed by Aram Sargsyan. Next on the list are Free Democrats Party Chairman and former MP Khachatur Kokobelyan and Vice-Chairperson Anzhela Khachatryan, respectively.

Campaign season for the upcoming snap National Assembly (NA) election has gotten underway Monday in Armenia.

The campaign season will conclude on December 7, whereas December 8 is election silence day, and December 9—election day

Eleven political forces—two alliances and nine parties—are running for parliament.

As a result of this election, the NA seats will be distributed proportionally among the political forces that have passed the respective minimum thresholds: 5% for parties, and 7% for alliances.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Daniel Ioannisyan: There are violations in campaigns of My Step bloc and Prosperous Armenia party
The national coat of arms of Armenia is depicted on the Davit Sanasaryan's poster...
 Prosperous Armenia party leader at campaign rally in Abovyan
The proportional list includes 169 candidates...
 Armenian acting PM slams ARF
“Firstly, I would like to disappoint the ARF Bureau representative...
Orinats Yerkir party: Armenia voter should be guided by intelligence
There should be forces in parliament who have experience, and can guide the authorities toward the needed course…
 Sasna Tsrer: Pashinyan is under pressure
The party is running for the parliament to ensure the balance of power...
Sasna Tsrer party: We will give Karabakh to no one
The new Armenian parliament needs to have political forces that can guide the authorities toward the right direction in foreign policy…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news