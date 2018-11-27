News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 27
USD
485.08
EUR
548.72
RUB
7.27
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.08
EUR
548.72
RUB
7.27
Show news feed
Russian ambassador: All problems within CSTO have to be solved on basis of consensus
Russian ambassador: All problems within CSTO have to be solved on basis of consensus
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – All disputes within CSTO should be solved on the basis of consensus, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin said.

“I am not ready for detailed comments on the matter. All the problems have to be resolved on the basis of consensus, as all countries are interested in CSTO’s contribution to ensuring common security,” he said.

Asked whether Armenia’s representatives could get the post of the Secretary General after Yuri Khachaturov was recalled, the Russian diplomat said he is not authorized to speak on behalf of the leaders.

“I’m sure that the issue will be resolved so that the Organization becomes stronger, including in terms of clarifying and finalizing some of the Organization’s statutory provisions. But, let's leave this topic to the leaders of our states,” he added.

Armenia is seeking the appointment of its representative to the post of CSTO Secretary General after the early withdrawal of Yuri Khachaturov which provoked controversy between Yerevan and Minsk on the matter. The issue should be resolved in St. Petersburg on December 6.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Pashinyan about CSTO situation: This is a serious challenge
For us it is not that acceptable and not clear why our allies are selling weapons to an adversary...
 Armenia’s Pashinyan: I don’t consider that rages have flared up with Belarus
“[But] what I have said is in force, and it will be in force hereon [too],” the acting PM added…
 Armenia appoints new representative to CSTO
The President has signed the executive order…
 Armenia’s Pashinyan to Belarus: We will get the answer to this question
We are asking: What does it mean that you are selling weapons to a country that threatens to seize our capital city?...
 Armenia's acting PM wants to clarify commitments within CSTO
The issue of the Secretary General is not a number one problem...
 Pashinyan: Belarus arms sales to Azerbaijan contradict spirit of CSTO
“Our position is clear. We condemn these deals...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news