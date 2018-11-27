Russian ambassador: All problems within CSTO have to be solved on basis of consensus

YEREVAN. – All disputes within CSTO should be solved on the basis of consensus, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin said.

“I am not ready for detailed comments on the matter. All the problems have to be resolved on the basis of consensus, as all countries are interested in CSTO’s contribution to ensuring common security,” he said.

Asked whether Armenia’s representatives could get the post of the Secretary General after Yuri Khachaturov was recalled, the Russian diplomat said he is not authorized to speak on behalf of the leaders.

“I’m sure that the issue will be resolved so that the Organization becomes stronger, including in terms of clarifying and finalizing some of the Organization’s statutory provisions. But, let's leave this topic to the leaders of our states,” he added.

Armenia is seeking the appointment of its representative to the post of CSTO Secretary General after the early withdrawal of Yuri Khachaturov which provoked controversy between Yerevan and Minsk on the matter. The issue should be resolved in St. Petersburg on December 6.