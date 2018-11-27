Pashinyan: Alaverdi is considered RPA's base, but I hope not a single vote will be given to RPA

The city of Alaverdi is considered as the base of the RPA because of some circumstances, the acting Prime Minister of Armenia and the leader of the My Step bloc, Nikol Pashinyan stated during a meeting with residents of Alaverdi on Tuesday.
"This is due to the fact that Sharmazanov is from Alaverdi, former governor of Lori Artur Nalbandyan is from Alaverdi. It's not a matter of personality, I have no personal problems with those people. The dignity of every citizen of the Republic of Armenia should be protected, the rights of each individual should be respected.
The old system does not work. The old system works only in our minds, "said Pashinyan.