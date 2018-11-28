Head of special service: Over 1,000 interrogations conducted in March 1 criminal case

YEREVAN. – There have been over 1,000 interrogations in connection with the March 1 case over the recent six months, head of Armenia’s Special Investigation Service Sasun Khachatryan told reporters.

“Over 20 examinations have been appointed and over 40 searches conducted,” Khachatryan said, adding that there were dozen cases of confiscation.

Armenia’s second president Robert Kocharyan is among those charged within the framework of the March 1 criminal case.

Eight demonstrators and two police officers were killed as a result of clashes between the authorities and the opposition on March 1, 2008 in Yerevan. No one has been held accountable for their deaths so far.