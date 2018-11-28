Armenia’s Attorney General: Kocharyan has to remain in custody

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Attorney General Artur Davtyan believes that the second president Robert Kocharyan has to remain in custody.

“We do believe that Robert Kocharyan has to be in custody,” he told reporters on Wednesday. “The charges that we brought cannot anyhow be considered as something that stems from president’s actions. Since, the charges show that Kocharyan’s actions were not consistent with the Constitution and the law”.

The Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia is considering the appeal on overturning the court decision on remanding—and on the grounds of presidential immunity—second President Robert Kocharyan in custody.

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan was charged within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.