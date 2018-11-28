News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 28
USD
485.08
EUR
548.72
RUB
7.27
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.08
EUR
548.72
RUB
7.27
Show news feed
Armenia’s Attorney General: Kocharyan has to remain in custody
Armenia’s Attorney General: Kocharyan has to remain in custody
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Attorney General Artur Davtyan believes that the second president Robert Kocharyan has to remain in custody.

“We do believe that Robert Kocharyan has to be in custody,” he told reporters on Wednesday. “The charges that we brought cannot anyhow be considered as something that stems from president’s actions. Since, the charges show that Kocharyan’s actions were not consistent with the Constitution and the law”.  

The Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia is considering the appeal on overturning the court decision on remanding—and on the grounds of presidential immunity—second President Robert Kocharyan in custody.

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan was charged within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Head of special service: Over 1,000 interrogations conducted in March 1 criminal case
“Over 20 examinations have been appointed...
 Armenia attorney general attends Criminal Court of Appeal hearing on 2nd President
This is an unprecedented occurrence that the Prosecutor General the country is in attendance at the trial, in person…
 Kocharyan's attorney: We are likely to file complaint to ECHR
We are likely to file complaint to ECHR...
 Armenia cassation court rules on appeal linked to 2nd president’s remanding in custody
The appeal of Kocharyan's attorneys has been rejected by the Court of Cassation...
Armenia cassation court considers appeal linked to 2nd President’s remanding in custody
The court is examining the case within a reasonable timeframe…
 Armenia Special Investigation Service makes addition to charge against 2nd President
Some incidents have been added to the charge…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news