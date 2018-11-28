Armenian President meets with Angela Merkel

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian had a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, the press service of the President of Armenia reported.
Welcoming the Armenian President’s visit to Germany, Angela Merkel said she has very good memories from her recent trip to Armenia. Merkel said she was particularly impressed by the “TUMO” center for creative technologies and the German side is discussing the opportunities of cooperation.
“Armenia sees Germany as an important political and economic partner and friend,” President Sarkissian said.
He said to be glad for another opportunity to meet and continue discussions on the expansion of Armenian-German relations. According to him, the two countries can successfully cooperate in the fields of high and information technologies, where Armenia has a great potential.
“Our country can serve as a platform for different startups,” Armen Sarkissian said.
The interlocutors also attached importance to the expansion of effective cooperation in the fields of culture and science.
They also referred to cooperation in the field of tourism and exchanged views on visa liberalization.