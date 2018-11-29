News
Salome Zurabishvili wins Georgia presidential election
Salome Zurabishvili wins Georgia presidential election
Region:World News, Georgia
Theme: Politics, Society

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Georgia has counted 98.76 percent of the ballots cast in the second round of presidential elections in the country, Novosti Gruzia (News Georgia) reported.

According to preliminary official data, Salome Zurabishvili, whose candidacy was supported by the ruling Georgian Dream party, has won in most of the electoral districts.

According to the CEC data, Zurabishvili garnered 59.61 percent of the votes, whereas her opponent from the opposition bloc, Grigol Vashadze—40.39 percent.
