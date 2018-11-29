News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 29
USD
485.09
EUR
551.6
RUB
7.28
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.09
EUR
551.6
RUB
7.28
Show news feed
Armenia acting PM’s spouse takes part in event dedicated to Spitak earthquake memory
Armenia acting PM’s spouse takes part in event dedicated to Spitak earthquake memory
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society

The spouse of Armenian Acting PM Anna Hakobyan participated Thursday in an event at Moscow’s Art Academic Theater dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Spitak devastating earthquake and 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire.

Anna Hakobyan was accompanied by the Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan, cofounder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Ruben Vardanyan as well as a number of cultural figures and artists.

According to Anna Hakobyan, the event conveyed very important messages.

"The event had a very important and factual part telling how more than a hundred people came to the aid of the Armenian people. This rises questions why nowadays, when tens of thousands of people are killed, expelled because of wars, people do not help them,” the spouse of the Armenian Acting PM said.

The event was organized by the Armenian Embassy in Russia, Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and Aznavour Foundation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
5.9-magnitude quake occurs near Japan coasts
Its epicenter was located in the west coast of Aomori Prefecture of Japan’s main island of Honshu…
 Embassy clarifying reports about Armenians injured in Iran quake
716 people were injured in an earthquake...
 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesian coast
Underground shocks were recorded 82 km from the Ternate island…
 Earthquake hits Georgia
As per the Seismic Monitoring Center, it measured magnitude 4.3…
 Strong 6.7 magnitude quake rocks Kuril Islands
Quake hits Armenia-Georgia border
The seismic activity measured magnitude 3-4 at the epicenter...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news