Armenia acting PM’s spouse takes part in event dedicated to Spitak earthquake memory

The spouse of Armenian Acting PM Anna Hakobyan participated Thursday in an event at Moscow’s Art Academic Theater dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Spitak devastating earthquake and 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire.
Anna Hakobyan was accompanied by the Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan, cofounder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Ruben Vardanyan as well as a number of cultural figures and artists.
According to Anna Hakobyan, the event conveyed very important messages.
"The event had a very important and factual part telling how more than a hundred people came to the aid of the Armenian people. This rises questions why nowadays, when tens of thousands of people are killed, expelled because of wars, people do not help them,” the spouse of the Armenian Acting PM said.
The event was organized by the Armenian Embassy in Russia, Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and Aznavour Foundation.