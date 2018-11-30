Russian MP: We love Armenia regardless of who is ruling

YEREVAN. – At all stages of independence, Russia and Armenia supported each other, Russian MP, deputy chairman of Duma’s committee on CIS Konstantin Zatulin said at the first meeting of the Lazarev Club in Yerevan

“Be it within the CIS, CSTO, EAEU and other organizations, we are very interested, because Armenia, among other things, is going through very important internal processes so that lively exchange of views should not stop in all areas,” Zatulin said.

He added that since early parliamentary elections are coming soon in Armenia, the organizers tried to avoid discussing the situation related to internal processes, focusing on permanent values ​​- issues of peaceful life of our peoples in conditions of secure borders and protecting the interests of two peoples.

“We love Armenia regardless of the presidents and authorities are at the helm,” Zatulin stressed.

The leaders of Armenia, the former presidents of Armenia and Artsakh, the current president of Artsakh, are invited to the meeting of the club.

“We respect the reasons for which many were unable to come,” Zatulin added.