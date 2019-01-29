PM: We will try to eliminate barriers in Eurasian Union without revolution

YEREVAN. – The Armenian chairmanship in the Eurasian Economic Union is symbolic, but this is a motivation to work more vigorously in an attempt to give a new impetus to the Eurasian Union, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with RBK TV channel.
“Our main priority is the elimination of existing barriers in the Eurasian Economic Union. Unfortunately, the Eurasian Economic Commission considers that there are about 80 barriers for integration in the Eurasian Economic Community. These barriers are connected with legislation and settlements,” he said.
According to him, Armenian main goal is to eliminate at least part of these barriers.
Commenting on the journalist’s statement that this would be a velvet revolution in the Eurasian Union, Pashinyan noted that the word “revolution” is not welcomed in the Eurasian Union area, “so, I will not use this word.”