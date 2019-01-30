Pashinyan rules out consideration of ‘land for peace’ formula

YEREVAN.- I personally did not read the report of the Council of Europe commissioner, therefore I cannot comment on anything. Frankly speaking, I doubt that there is such formulation, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told journalists on Wednesday, commenting on report of the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatović in which she called on the Armenian authorities to exclude a policy of revenge or electoral justice in the framework of the “March 1” case.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also noted that his government could not even consider the so-called “land for peace” formula, which calls for a compromised settlement of the long-running Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. “I believe that the current Armenian government is pursuing a policy in the Karabakh question that no government had done before. And attempts to search for any parallels or similarities with the policy that was pursued earlier are a complete mistake," Pashinyan told journalists after the ceremony of taking the oath by the new government.