Commemorative medals stolen from Armenia PM official residence are returned
Commemorative medals stolen from Armenia PM official residence are returned
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The commemorative medals that were stolen from the official residence of the Prime Minister of Armenia—and which is located at 26 Marshal Baghramyan Avenue, in capital city Yerevan—have been returned.

The Investigative Committee has issue a statement in this regard, and informed that it has filed a criminal case into this incident.

As per the statement, the Yerevan Police on Wednesday received a report that someone had stolen four commemorative medals from a wooden showcase in the administrative building at 26 Marshal Baghramyan Avenue.

The investigative department opened a criminal case on charges of committing theft by way of illegal entry into a building.

On the same day, the scene of this incident was inspected, several forensic examinations were commissioned, and over two dozen people were questioned.

On Thursday, however, the investigative agency received information that the stolen commemorative medals were back in their place.

But the investigation into this incident is still in progress.  

Measures are taken to identify the person—or persons—who stole and then returned these commemorative medals, as well as to ascertain the circumstances behind this incident.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
