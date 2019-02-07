News
Thursday
February 07
News
Bright Armenia parliament faction: Government program has no clear timeframes for implementing economic reforms
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – There are no mechanisms, clear timeframes and criteria for implementing economic reforms in the program which the government has submitted, and that’s a problem.

National Assembly “Bright Armenia” Faction member Ani Samsonyan told the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The MP noted that certain provisions need to be developed in the economic program, and therefore now it is impossible to make final conclusions.

“The National Assembly hasn’t formally received the government’s program yet,” Samsonyan added. “The [parliamentary] faction of the Bright Armenia Party has not discussed the program. Once we discus the program, we will be able to present our position, recommendations, solutions.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Photos