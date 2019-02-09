Armenia Parliament speaker meets his Artsakh counterpart

Artsakh Parliament speaker Ashot Ghulyan met on Saturday his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan who arrived in Artsakh on his first working visit, spokesperson for Artsakh parliament, Anush Ghavalyan, wrote on her Facebook.
According to her, cooperation with the Armenian National Assembly is of special importance.
“Relations between the two parliaments are expressed at the highest institutional level. The sides reached an agreement to discuss a range of issues at the upcoming meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary committee,” she said.