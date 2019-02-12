Budapest named European best destination for 2019

Budapest was named best European destination for 2019, Budapest Business Journal reported.
The European Best Destinations (EBD) website surveyed over 500,000 users from 150 countries around the world and Budapest has been voted the #1 European destination for 2019.
"The pearl of the Danube is not only the best European destination, it is also one of the most beautiful and safest cities in the world. Budapest offers the elegance of Paris, the architectural heritage of Vienna, the charm of Porto, Stockholm’s gentle way of life,” the source reported quoting The European Best Destinations.
The Portuguese city of Braga, leaving behind Monte Isola - the largest and highest lake-inhabited island in Europe, and followed by Metz - one of the most creative and dynamic cities in France are also included in the list.
The top 10 also includes Poznan, Malaga, Geneva, Cavtat, Bratislava and Saint-Maxim.