Iran condemns Bolton’s 'illusional' comments

Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned recent remarks by US President National Security Advisor John Bolton about the 40th anniversary of victory of the Islamic Revolution, saying he is suffering from a chronic illusion, IRNA rported.
'Bolton suffers from a completely chronic illusion about Iran and Iranians,' Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Tuesday in reaction to recent comments by the National Security Advisor to US President Donald Trump.
'Despite all the illusions and fantasies created by himself as well as efforts by some like-minded terrorist groups that have been trying to instill thoughts into his mind, Bolton has seen that his raw dreams and nightmares have failed following glorious rallies that marked the 40th anniversary of the historic revolution of the great nation of Iran,' he added.
On the same day that Iran celebrated the victory of its 1979 Islamic Revolution, Bolton, who’s been hard at work to up the opposition against Iran, described in Twitter the Islamic Republic of Iran as 'four decades of failure and broken promises'.
Qasemi in return called his remarks 'empty promises' that have 'provided a refuge for Bolton to where he escapes from his false analyses and untrue predictions.'
The Iranian official urged the US official to avoid making such 'false remarks' by taking a look at 'widespread participation of the people on the revolution anniversary'.