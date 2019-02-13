Ancient church funded by Armenian being restored in Myanmar

An ancient church, whose construction is believed to have been funded by an Armenian, is being brought back to life in Thanlyin, Myanmar, according to Myanmar Times.
Although often referred to as the Portuguese Church because of its location in what was once a Portuguese settlement that emerged after their arrival in the 1500s, the church was built by an Italian priest.
Construction of the church is believed to have begun in 1749, and the construction is believed to have been funded by an Armenian, Nicolai de Agualar.
“The church has also been a refuge for those in need, a clergy house, a dispensary, and boys’ home,” Bishop John Saw Yaw Han said. “Sadly, the church fell into disrepair due to wars and the ravages of time and nature.”
Also, proper research and excavation work is conducted on the church site to learn more about its history.