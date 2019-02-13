Armenia 2nd President’s attorneys appeal against Court of Appeal judgement

The judgement of the Court of Appeal has been submitted to the defense team of Armenia’s second president Robert Kocharyan.
According to the Kocharyan attorneys, it will soon be appealed in the Court of Cassation.
The Court of Appeal has denied the petition of the second president’s defense team to change the decision on his pre-trial detention.
As reported earlier, the Special Investigation Service of Armenia pressed new charges against Robert Kocharyan for receiving bribe of particularly large amount.
Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan—along with several other former officials—has been charged within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.
On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.