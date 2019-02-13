News
Pashinyan: Armenia views Armenian Genocide recognition in context of global security
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia views the recognition and condemnation of Armenian Genocide in the context of ensuring global security. 

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday noted the above-said at the National Assembly debates on the five-year program of the government.

In the PM’s words, they do not view this matter solely in the context of Armenian-Turkish relations.

“Armenia views the recognition and condemnation of Armenian Genocide in the context of ensuring global security and preventing [future] genocides,” Pashinyan stated. “We need to show maximum activeness on this ‘road.’”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
