Bright Armenia parliament faction: Effectiveness of government activities can be determined by its program

YEREVAN. – The effectiveness of the government’s activities can be determined by its program which it has submitted for the next five years, and which is a constitutional document.
Taron Simonyan, a member of the Bright Armenia faction at the National Assembly, on Thursday stated the aforesaid at the parliamentary debates on the five-year program of the government.
In his words, even though there also are other means to assess the performance of the government, this is among the most important respective indicators.
The MP expressed confidence that the substance of this document is in its transparency, clarity, and presence of numbers and data. Simonyan noted, however, that the Armenian government had not taken these circumstances into consideration when developing its program for the next five years.
Also, the lawmaker called on members of the government not to be afraid of specificity and accountability which, in his view, will enable to increase work efficiency.
As per Taron Simonyan, the government’s proposed program is not specific, overall.