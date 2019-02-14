News
Thursday
February 14
My Step parliament faction: Quite lot of numbers, indicators can be found in Armenia government program
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – If the opposition’s ill will were to be replaced by sporting “malice,” we would have a dream parliament.

Hovik Aghazaryan, a member of the parliamentary faction of the ruling My Step Alliance, on Thursday noted the above-said at the National Assembly debates on the proposed five-year program of the Government of Armenia.

In his words, on the other hand, the government should use the opposition’s potential in oversight.

“Our opposition is made up of highly trained and developed individuals,” the MP added.

And he noted that, despite criticism, quite a lot of numbers and indicators can be found in the proposed government program.
