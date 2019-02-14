Erdogan: Russia, Turkey should coordinate efforts to create security zone

Kurdish formations should withdraw from Manbij in order to achieve the territorial integrity of Syria, said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
The elimination of terrorist structures in Syria is of great importance, and in this regard, Turkey and Russia must coordinate their efforts, TASS reported referring to Erdogan.
According to him, it is crucial to eliminate terrorist units in Syria.
“There will be no peace unless they are eliminated from areas east of the Euphrates River and Manbij and Syria’s legitimate authorities take control of these areas," Erdogan noted.
“The United States has said it will start pulling troops out of the country. It is a very important test. It is still unclear how this process will be carried out. I believe that in this connection, we should work together," the Turkish President said.