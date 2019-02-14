Armenian Ambassador and Belarusian PM discuss bilateral cooperation

Armenian Ambassador to Belarus Armen Ghevondyan met with Prime Minister Sergei Rumas, the Armenian foreign ministry reported.
A number of issues relating to the Armenian-Belarusian cooperation were discussed during the meeting.
The sides also attached importance to making joints efforts in the bilateral commercial relations which will contribute to the further development and expansion of mutual partnership.
They highlighted the unique role of the Armenian-Belarusian inter-governmental commission, the next session of which will take place in Armenia.
The sides also exchanged views on the Armenia-Belarus cooperation within the framework of multi-format and integration structures which aims at enriching the agenda and set of tools of the bilateral relations.