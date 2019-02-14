Armenia Defense Minister briefs NATO representative on purposes of Armenian mission in Syria

YEREVAN.- Armenian Defense Minister received on Thursday the head of the NATO Liaison Office in the South Caucasus, Dr. Rosaria Puglisi, the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia reported.

During the meeting, they discussed the program of the NATO Week, which will be held in Yerevan from March 11 to 18, and also discussed the details of events with the participation of the Ministry of Defense. Tonoyan said that a high-level conference will be held together with the Ministry of Defense of Armenia during the week of NATO.

At the request of Puglisi, the Minister of Defense of Armenia presented the tasks and objectives of the Armenian humanitarian mission, consisting of doctors and demining specialists, who were recently sent to Syria. The interlocutors also discussed other issues related to the cooperation between Armenia and NATO.