News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
USD
487.99
EUR
550.06
RUB
7.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.99
EUR
550.06
RUB
7.31
Show news feed
Armenia Defense Minister briefs NATO representative on purposes of Armenian mission in Syria
Armenia Defense Minister briefs NATO representative on purposes of Armenian mission in Syria
Region:World News, Armenia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- Armenian Defense Minister received on Thursday the head of the NATO Liaison Office in the South Caucasus, Dr. Rosaria Puglisi, the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia reported.

During the meeting, they discussed the program of the NATO Week, which will be held in Yerevan from March 11 to 18, and also discussed the details of events with the participation of the Ministry of Defense. Tonoyan said that  a high-level conference will be held together with the Ministry of Defense of Armenia during the week of NATO.

At the request of Puglisi, the Minister of Defense of Armenia presented the tasks and objectives of the Armenian humanitarian mission, consisting of doctors and demining specialists, who were recently sent to Syria. The interlocutors also discussed other issues related to the cooperation between Armenia and NATO.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US will not unilaterally withdraw from Afghanistan
What we talked about was, how do we double down on support for Afghan national defense and security forces to put even more pressure on the Taliban...
 Armenia's National Security council secretary and NATO representative discuss transitional justice
The parties discussed issues related to the development of a security strategy...
 NATO has no intention to deploy nuclear weapons systems in Europe
They will discuss how to respond to new Russian missiles..
 NATO Secretary General urges EU to save joint nuclear missions
Sharing nuclear responsibility is important for NATO…
 France, Germany sign contract for future Combat Air System
The study will begin within the framework of Future Combat Air System (FCAS)…
 Stoltenberg says NATO plans to preserve INF Treaty
NATO does not want new arms race...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos