Armenia Premier: Beneficiaries should not be deprived of benefits, due to seasonal work

YEREVAN. – The seasonal work season is opening, the work of purveying and exporting fruits and vegetables is also drawing near; temporary jobs are opening, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated at Friday’s Cabinet meeting of the Government of Armenia.
He noted, however, that the likelihood of being deprived of family benefits keeps many people away from engaging in seasonal work in Armenia, and this, as per the PM, creates problems in the country’s economy.
Consequently, Pashinyan recommended that people in Armenia not be deprived of their family or social benefits, and due to seasonal work.