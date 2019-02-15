News
Friday
February 15
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Armenia PM instructs to implement, develop mechanisms for meat, animal exports
Armenia PM instructs to implement, develop mechanisms for meat, animal exports
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – At Friday’s Cabinet session of the Government of Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan instructed to implement and develop mechanisms for meat and animal exports from the country.

Pashinyan noted that even though last year they were assured that Armenia has a huge potential in exporting the meat of small cattle, today the country’s agriculture is unable to fulfill this potential.

“Our businessmen are forced to import animals from third countries and [then] to export [them]; this is an important topic, and the possibility of providing loans for this domain should be discussed,” the PM said. “We need to encourage our villagers to develop sheep farming.”

Also, it was noted that there is a demand for exporting 50 thousand lambs per month from Armenia, but there truly is a deficit in this regard.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
