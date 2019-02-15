News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 16
USD
487.51
EUR
550.11
RUB
7.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.51
EUR
550.11
RUB
7.32
Show news feed
Saudi crown prince to visit China
Saudi crown prince to visit China
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's crown prince, deputy prime minister and minister of defense, will pay a visit to China from Feb. 21 to 22 at the invitation of Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang announced Friday, Xinhua reported.

During the visit, Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will co-chair the third meeting of the China-Saudi Arabia High-level Joint Committee with the crown prince, Geng said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos