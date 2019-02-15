Saudi crown prince to visit China

Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's crown prince, deputy prime minister and minister of defense, will pay a visit to China from Feb. 21 to 22 at the invitation of Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang announced Friday, Xinhua reported.
During the visit, Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will co-chair the third meeting of the China-Saudi Arabia High-level Joint Committee with the crown prince, Geng said.