News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 15
USD
487.51
EUR
550.11
RUB
7.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.51
EUR
550.11
RUB
7.32
Show news feed
Armenia President: Karabakh issue can be very perilous if not properly managed
Armenia President: Karabakh issue can be very perilous if not properly managed
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Unless the frozen conflict is resolved in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), it could be very dangerous if it is not properly managed. 

The President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, stated about the abovementioned during his talk with the students and faculty at Heidelberg University in Germany.

In particular, Sarkissian noted that there is no other way for him except for the resolution of this conflict solely through peace.

He added that various interests and challenges are concentrated in the region, and that the latter truly is a crossroads of different civilizations.

As per Sarkissian, even the smallest destabilizing phenomenon will be very destructive for the region, and therefore there is but one avenue: pacific settlement of the conflict.

The Armenian President expressed the hope that the resolution of the Karabakh conflict will be based on rationality and human values, and that its final solution will be reached by considering the rights of the population of Artsakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Anslyst: Attempts to restore Mink process are being made
This suggests that the calm situation will not last long...
 Newspaper: Armenia PM, Azerbaijan president to meet
The venue is virtually known, too…
 Aliyev: Baku has “advantage both at negotiating table and on battlefield"
Negotiations are underway between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan...
 ARF stands for military agreement between Armenia and Karabakh
Karabakh will host a forum in late February…
 Mayilian: Azerbaijan’s policy casts doubts on entire Artsakh conflict settlement
“However, the attempts to put an equal sign between the moods in Armenia and Artsakh…
 Artsakh FM: Restoration of full format talks is one of key points of foreign policy agenda
“Coordinated efforts of Yerevan and Stepanakert will create preconditions for Artsakh…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos