Armenia President: Karabakh issue can be very perilous if not properly managed

Unless the frozen conflict is resolved in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), it could be very dangerous if it is not properly managed.

The President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, stated about the abovementioned during his talk with the students and faculty at Heidelberg University in Germany.

In particular, Sarkissian noted that there is no other way for him except for the resolution of this conflict solely through peace.

He added that various interests and challenges are concentrated in the region, and that the latter truly is a crossroads of different civilizations.

As per Sarkissian, even the smallest destabilizing phenomenon will be very destructive for the region, and therefore there is but one avenue: pacific settlement of the conflict.

The Armenian President expressed the hope that the resolution of the Karabakh conflict will be based on rationality and human values, and that its final solution will be reached by considering the rights of the population of Artsakh.