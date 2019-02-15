News
Armenia PM attends Holiday Inn Express official opening (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Friday attended—in capital city Yerevan—the official opening of Holiday Inn Express, a hotel chain within the world-renowned InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) family of brands.

The PM toured the hotel, and welcomed the implementation of this investment program and, in general, the initiatives toward constructing new hotels in Armenia.

The Minister of Economic Development and Investments, Tigran Khachatryan, for his part, informed that 1.6 million tourists had arrived in Armenia in 2018, and that the objective of the executive branch of power in the country was to ensure a 7- to 10-percent annual increase in this industry.

Subsequently, Pashinyan walked along the park of the Main Avenue of Yerevan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
