News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 16
USD
487.51
EUR
550.11
RUB
7.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.51
EUR
550.11
RUB
7.32
Show news feed
Shooting at US company; 5 dead, several injured
Shooting at US company; 5 dead, several injured
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Five people were killed and several others injured Friday when a gunman opened fire at Henry Pratt Company in the US state of Illinois, BBC reported.

The gunman was also killed during an exchange of fire with police officers. 

Police named the gunman as Gary Martin, 45, an employee at the company who was reportedly sacked prior to the attack.

Officers declined to speculate on a motive, but the Chicago Sun-Times newspaper is reporting that his family say he was “stressed out” by being made redundant.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos