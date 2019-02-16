News
Saudi Crown Prince postpones his visit to Pakistan without any explanation
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Pakistani authorities said that the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, postponed his visit to Pakistan for a day, without providing any explanation, NDTV reported. 

According to MFA, the prince will arrive in Islamabad on Sunday with a two-day visit, while the program will remain unchanged.

The Crown Prince is expected to sign new investment deal. He will also go on a visit to neighboring India amid the increased tension between Islamabad and New Delhi after the last major attack on a military convoy in India-controlled Kashmir, which killed 41 people.

As reported earlier, India accused Pakistan over the incident, while the latter denies all allegations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
