John Bolton: Maduro's generals are talking to opposition in Venezuela

Maduro's generals are talking to the opposition in Venezuela, the US National security adviser John Bolton said in an interview to Fox News.
“The key generals and leading figures supporting Maduro are in constant conversation with the opposition,” he said.
Speaking about it, Bolton expressed confidence in the wholesale corruption of the highest military leadership of the Bolivarian Republic.
There are two thousand generals in Venezuela and this is more than in all NATO member states, he added.
According to him, the US President Donald Trump is interested in the possibility of military intervention in Venezuela and they even had several talks in this regard, but the US leader had not yet given orders.